-
Not to mix literary metaphors, but since Crawfordsville won the Stellar Communities competition a few years ago, the Ben-Hur building has been a bit of a…
-
Indiana ranks second in the nation for the rate of child abuse victims, according to an annual report from the US Department of Health & Human…
-
State lawmakers recently passed a bill allowing municipalities to regulate room rentals on websites like AirBnb.That came after the City of Lafayette…
-
What may have started as a dispute with a Frankfort City Council member has become a letter-writing campaign for Mayor Chris McBarnes.Frankfort’s chief…
-
There’s a meeting scheduled for later this month in Lafayette to talk about the city’s drug addiction issues. Registration to speak was so popular the…
-
By the slimmest of margins, Tippecanoe County’s needle exchange program will survive for at least one more year.A 2-1 vote by the county commissioners…
-
The small town of Austin, Indiana, made national headlines for an HIV outbreak tied to injection drug use two years ago.Now, community in Scott County is…
-
On his first day of office, Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order creating an Executive Director of Drug Prevention, Treatment and…
-
Day two of a drug abuse symposium in Indianapolis focused on prevention Friday. Officials say a disproportionate amount of time and money is focused on…
-
Attorney General Greg Zoeller Wednesday announced another round of grant funding to distribute the overdose intervention drug naloxone to first responders…