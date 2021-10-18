-
Youth work permits are no more in Indiana after a new law takes effect on July 1 which requires employers – not workers – to register with the…
The U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement this week with a central Indiana furniture store for failing to rehire a soldier upon return from…
State leaders have joined a network in hopes of solving a projected employment gap.The Markle Foundation’s Skillful State Network links Indiana with 19…
The final changes to federal overtime pay law are out this week. Businesses in Indiana and nationwide now have until December to figure out which of their…
The state’s unemployment remained unchanged between December and January, resting at 4.6 percent – that’s nearly a percentage point less than it was a…
As 2015 comes to a close, the city of Frankfort is seeing some new faces come to power.Not the mayor, who was easily re-elected last month, but some of…
Indiana is preparing to save employers $327 million next year by paying off a federal loan for its unemployment insurance trust fund. The move comes after…
The online retailer Amazon is looking to hire more than 2,000 Hoosiers for full-time jobs in its warehouses. Amazon spokeswoman Nina Lindsey says the…
Indiana’s unemployment rate had its biggest single-month drop in more than two years, but the state’s private sector also lost nearly three thousand jobs…
Indiana’s unemployment rate rose slightly during July. The latest figures show the percentage of Hoosiers looking for work went from eight in June to 8.2…