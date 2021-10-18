-
Flood insurance will be cheaper for more than 40 percent of policy holders in Indiana. FEMA changed how it calculates the premiums in the federal flood…
FEMA said Thursday that states, including Indiana, should plan for a maximum of six weeks of boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week. This comes a…
A week after two tornadoes tore through Kokomo, more than a dozen people are still housed in the city’s emergency shelter and officials don’t yet have an…
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan to comply with a new policy from the Federal Emergency Management…
Indiana is stepping in to provide disaster relief to Hoosiers turned down for federal help. The money will go to those affected by this summer’s severe…
Cities and counties around Indiana will have to recover from this summer’s storms and flooding without federal aid after FEMA Wednesday denied Governor’s…
Governor Pence is appealing a federal decision denying a request for assistance to help local governments recover from flooding and severe storms.The…
The federal government Monday denied Indiana’s request for financial help for local governments after this summer’s flooding. Governor Mike Pence late…
Governor Mike Pence wants federal aid for 19 counties affected by flooding that swept through Indiana earlier this summer. If granted, the governor’s…
Officials from local governments, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and FEMA are conducting the damage assessments this week. Based on what they…