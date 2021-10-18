-
A recent Purdue University study says rainfall in populated areas is strengthened by the heat generated by the people below.Dev Niyogi, a professor in…
Many months on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, we focus broadly on the topic of cleanup when it comes to chatting with Frankfort’s Chris McBarnes. This month, we…
National Weather Service officials say all the rain clouds this month may hold a silver lining for Indiana.NWS hydrologist Al Shipe says this year was…
As Louisiana dries out after heavy rains left parts of the state flooded earlier this month, hundreds of Red Cross employees—including some from…
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan to comply with a new policy from the Federal Emergency Management…
After peaking at 21 feet in West Lafayette, nearly twice the 11 foot flood stage, floodwaters are receding in the Wabash and Tippecanoe…
The Wabash River occupies a comfortable position in Indiana consciousness. The state designated the waterway as its official river in 1996, and marching…
Indiana is stepping in to provide disaster relief to Hoosiers turned down for federal help. The money will go to those affected by this summer’s severe…
Cities and counties around Indiana will have to recover from this summer’s storms and flooding without federal aid after FEMA Wednesday denied Governor’s…
Governor Pence is appealing a federal decision denying a request for assistance to help local governments recover from flooding and severe storms.The…