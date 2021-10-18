Franklin Township Schools

-
The Indiana Supreme Court upheld a trial court’s decision that schools are not required by the state constitution to provide transportation for students.…
-
Does the Indiana Constitution require public schools to offer free transportation to their students? That’s the question being considered by the state…
-
A lawsuit over whether school districts can charge parents fees for transportation will go before the Indiana Supreme Court. The state Court of Appeals…
-
It had already been made illegal by the legislature, but the state‘s Court Of Appeals says charging parents for busing their students to public schools…