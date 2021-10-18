-
In the 21st Century, it’s a bit of an open question how small-to-midsized Indiana cities will attract industry or grow their population base.Gone are the…
-
When Crawfordsville won the state’s Stellar Cities designation a couple years ago, the project was based around a building called Fusion 54, which would…
-
It appears the money is about to start flowing in to fund the improvements Crawfordsville touted to win one of last year’s Stellar Communities…
-
In many cities, it matters very little who sits on the tourism board.But when you’re trying to make your town seem hip and you’ve got a one-time influx of…