Gov. Mike Pence

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky has seen donations increase 25-fold in the weeks following this year’s elections.Before the election, the group…
The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled against Governor Mike Pence in a lawsuit seeking to block federal funds for resettling Syrian refugees in Indiana.The…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Holcomb unveiled the first policy proposals of his campaign, including economic development, infrastructure and…
Governor Mike Pence has endorsed Lietutenant Governor Eric Holcomb as his preferred candidate to replace him on the GOP’s gubernatorial ballot.Holcomb is…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg says Governor Mike Pence’s departure from the race to run instead for vice president will not change his…
The Indiana Republican Party will choose its replacement for Mike Pence on the gubernatorial ticket in a little more than a week. Once Mike Pence withdrew…
The following is a statement from Purdue University President and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels regarding the 2016 election:"Ordinarily, it’s…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg says he would offer manufacturing workers more support if elected governor. Gregg met with Indiana…
A Silicon Valley tech company is relocating to Carmel, in what state officials are touting as a win for Indiana's business-friendly climate. San Mateo,…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg Monday released a lengthy, detailed proposal he says will help spur Indiana’s economic growth. And Gregg…