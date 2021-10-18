-
A week after two tornadoes tore through Kokomo, more than a dozen people are still housed in the city’s emergency shelter and officials don’t yet have an…
-
The Kokomo City Council has passed an ordinance expanding civil rights protections to the LGBT community.Monday’s vote was 5-4 – the same as a preliminary…
-
UPDATE: March 8The Kokomo City Council has preliminarily voted to expand civil rights protections to LGBT individuals.The council's 5-4 vote came after a…
-
Kokomo is set to get its own professional soccer team.Mayor Greg Goodnight and MKE Sports & Entertainment made the announcement Monday. Goodnight says the…
-
A major hurdle that could have kept Kokomo’s new baseball team from playing in their home stadium is being removed.FEMA and the Indiana Department of…