The head of Indiana’s Senate Democratic caucus called on legislative leaders to work together to help prevent gun violence after Thursday night's mass…
Moms Demand Action and other gun control activists from across Indiana gathered at the Statehouse Saturday to demand state and federal policymakers pass…
More than three hundred students protested at West Lafayette High School today as part of the National School Walkout. Friday marked the 19th anniversary…
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis – who had seemed ready to step away from the mayor’s office after this term, now says he’s leaning toward running again…
Not long after the arrest last week of a Brownsburg teen accused of trying to join the Islamic State, U-S Senator Joe Donnelly met with FBI officials in…
Under a guilty plea earlier this year for misdemeanor intimidation, James Wesley Howell was supposed to forfeit all his guns. But Clark County probation…
Indiana’s Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly participated in a nearly 15-hour filibuster on gun control in the wake of the Orlando nightclub…
President Obama is scheduled to make an announcement on gun regulations Tuesday morning, expected to include executive orders that may affect how guns are…
The Indianapolis City-County Council is considering an ordinance that would fine gun owners who fail to report, within 48 hours, when a firearm is…
Indiana schools are sharing $9 million in Secured School Safety grants. Those come from a program with dedicated state funds that provides matching grants…