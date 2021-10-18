-
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials report a 93-percent syringe return rate among recurring participants during the first six months of the…
Even though the number of hepatitis C cases in Tippecanoe County has doubled since 2013, location concerns keep blocking implementation of a syringe…
The Indiana Senate has sent a bill allowing counties to start their own syringe exchanges to the governor for his signature. Current law says programs…
Tippecanoe County has received about one-fourth of the grant money it requested to fund a syringe exchange services program aimed at slowing the spread of…
More than a year after the first one was established, more than one thousand people are now enrolled in Indiana’s several county-run needle exchange…
After months of discussion, Lawrence County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the state to approve a syringe exchange program.The Lawrence…
An increase in the number of hepatitis C infections attributable to injection drug use has prompted Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler to start…
Acute cases of hepatitis C are increasing in Indiana, and public health officials are pointing to injection drug use as the biggest reason.Acute hepatitis…
More than 3 million people in United States are infected with Hepatitis C, a virus that can destroy the liver and cause liver cancer. The number of cases…
Sarah Jackson had quit abusing drugs and was sober for six months before finding out she has hepatitis C. The Fort Wayne, Indiana mom says she was newly…