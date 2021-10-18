-
Newly-appointed Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced Monday she will run in next year’s election to keep that position.Sullivan was named…
-
A private Republican caucus will choose Indiana’s newest state lawmaker Monday evening.The seat recently opened up after Gov. Eric Holcomb named…
-
Rep. Holli Sullivan (R-Evansville) is Indiana’s new Secretary of State, sworn in Tuesday after the governor picked her to replace retiring Secretary…
-
Legislators are crafting a grant program aimed at improving Indiana‘s sixth-worst in the nation infant mortality rate. Instead of state initiatives to…
-
The House unanimously passed legislation Tuesday it hopes will help reduce Indiana’s infant mortality rate, one of the worst in the country. It’s called…