-
Legislation unanimously approved in a Senate committee Tuesday aims to strengthen Indiana’s human trafficking laws.The bill makes several changes to…
-
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, in Tippecanoe County are learning to identify youths who are at-risk of becoming human trafficking victims.…
-
Federal, state and local law enforcement are increasing public awareness and enforcement efforts surrounding human trafficking as Indiana prepares for the…
-
Lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday aimed at the exotic dancing industry. The new regulations are legislators’ latest effort to reduce human…
-
A bipartisan bill that aims to protect child human trafficking victims is on its way to the Governor’s office for a signature.The bill, co-authored by…
-
Indiana is joining 15 other states in a billboard campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking. About 21 million people worldwide are victims of…
-
Human trafficking is often a hidden crime, but it is one of the fastest growing in Indiana and around the nation.Some 27 million people around the globe…
-
Those who work with young people in Tippecanoe County are being enlisted to fight human trafficking.The Indiana Youth Institute is partnering with…
-
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller is calling on the General Assembly to get a human trafficking bill passed in time for the Super Bowl, February 5. A…
-
With the Super Bowl less than two months away, a bill to close gaps in Indiana’s human trafficking statute is on a fast track.Attorneys general across the…