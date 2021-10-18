-
As development along Interstate 65 becomes a topic in Clinton County elections this year, Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes finds himself between a highway…
More than once in a presentation explaining how a consortium led by Rieth-Riley was chosen to retrofit State Street, Purdue University counsel Steve…
The prospect of turning Interstate 65 into a toll road would have a significant impact on the city of Frankfort – especially if some of the money…
Indiana Fourth District U.S. Representative Todd Rokita says the federal highway bill recently passed by Congress provides reliability in funding and…
It’s been a summer of sometimes frustrating road construction for Crawfordsville. Its local streets have been buffeted by orange cones and snarled by…
Governor Mike Pence unveiled a road funding proposal Tuesday that would spend one billion dollars over the next four years to preserve existing roads and…
A new report says freight in Indiana is going to double by 2035, and it offers a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen Central Indiana's logistics…
After a year of struggling to bring an HIV epidemic under control, the Scott County city of Austin is now confronting a problem of police manpower.Austin…
Drivers were greeted Sunday by a welcome sight -- signs hanging above Interstate 65 proclaiming the highway's northbound lanes now open to traffic moving…
The I-65 kerfuffle has caused many Greater Lafayette residents to think more about traffic lately – what causes it to back up, what makes it dangerous and…