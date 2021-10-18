-
Two different messages delivered just one day apart at Purdue University’s annual “Road School” appear to indicate a disconnect between Governor Eric…
-
Construction on the section of I-69 that connects Bloomington and Martinsville is scheduled to continue into 2017.Section 5 of I-69 was originally slated…
-
The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to build section six of I-69 along existing State Road 37.The recommendation comes after the agency…
-
A new report says freight in Indiana is going to double by 2035, and it offers a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen Central Indiana's logistics…
-
A blue ribbon panel studying Indiana’s future transportation needs laid out this week the state’s top road project priorities. The task now is to figure…
-
A blue ribbon panel Governor Mike Pence assembled to study Indiana’s future transportation needs has identified four top priorities for the state’s road…