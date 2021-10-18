-
Fewer high school graduates in Indiana are enrolling in college according to a recent report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.The…
-
According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's 2020 College Equity Report, college-going rates are down overall with persisting gaps among…
-
The state has extended the filing deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The change comes as the state reports a drop in the…
-
After fewer than six minutes of public discussion Thursday afternoon, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education approved Purdue University’s plan to…
-
A report out this week finds improvement for the number of Indiana high school graduates ready for college. However, the state Commission for Higher…
-
Illinois public colleges are strapped for cash, and that could impact higher education in Indiana.More than halfway into the fiscal year, Illinois…
-
PROPERTY TAXES FOR FARMERSThe House and Senate Thursday passed a bill that addresses what supporters call rapidly increasing tax bills for farmers. The…
-
The budget which senators will vote on this week singles out two Indiana colleges for an in-depth review.Senate Appropriations Chairman Luke Kenley‘s…
-
Think about what it might mean to “get ready.”When you prepare to leave the house in the morning, you might take a shower or pour yourself a cup of…
-
A reminder to parents and college students, if you haven‘t filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, the deadline is tomorrow.Indiana…