-
The 49th Annual Indiana Fiddlers Gathering takes place Saturday, August 14th from 10 am to 8 pm at the Tippecanoe Battlefield in Battle Ground. Fiddlers'…
-
The 47th annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering takes place June 28-30, 2019. WBAA's John Clare speaks with Karah Rawlings, executive director about the…
-
This weekend the 46th Annual Indiana Fiddler's Gathering gets underway. Jazz host John Zimbrick spoke with jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein about his sets…
-
Greg Kostraba talks to Scott Freeman, Program Director of the Indiana Fiddlers Gathering about the organization’s mission and activities, including the…