Indiana Recycling Coalition

A new study commissioned for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows more recycling could spur economic growth in the state. In 2019,…
Increasing recycling in Indiana could help manufacturing businesses expand and create jobs in the state. That was one takeaway from the Indiana Recycling…
After West Lafayette’s recycling drop-off center closed earlier this year, local officials struggled to find a way to meet demand from residents. The…
One after another, restaurants, businesses and even communities are dropping plastic straws. The immediate goal is to reduce the hundreds of millions of…
An estimated 35 million tons of food is discarded each year in the U.S., equaling $165 billion in food waste, according to the Indiana Recycling…