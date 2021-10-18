IU Kelley School of Business

-
The small amount of economic growth Indiana University economists forecasted a year ago vanished with the pandemic. Authors of the 2021 forecast expect…
-
Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will have a new CEO in January. Lilly's retiring chief, John Lechleiter, led the company to new…
-
Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business reports the national and global economic struggles are hitting Indiana’s economy.The school’s 2016 Economic…
-
History shows most of the school referenda that pass, pass in May – they have about a 50-percent success rate in Indiana. This could be because voters…
-
Indiana‘s life sciences industry continues to generate money and jobs.A report shows the total economic impact to the state tops $55-billion. The data is…