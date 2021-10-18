-
Have you seen The Notorious RBG? You can hear works in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as well as American Canvas by Jennifer Higdon, and The…
Dolce Suono Trio and guest artist Lucy Shelton have really done it! American Canvas is picture perfect: beauty, composition, and playing! It features…
The GRAMMYS® sprouted from the Hollywood Walk of Fame: music executives wanted to create an award similar to the Oscars and the Emmys. The National…
"People may say I can't sing," Florence Foster Jenkins once remarked to a friend, "but no one can ever say I didn't sing."We’ll hear music from the…
A new program airs Sunday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear a special…
Jean-Louis Duport played the cello. The sweetness and beauty of his tone is said to have surprised Voltaire, who supposedly quipped, "Monsieur Duport, you…
A study in 2013 from UC Berkeley looked at how the human brain reacts to music. According to scientist Stephen Palmer, we associate anything music with a…
Starting Sunday, July 3, a new program debuts: What's New. Host John Clare will feature new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear a special…
In what is the second of three opera releases for Pentatone in 2016, Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain is a true gem. The opera “tells the story of W.P.…