The Senate has pulled the plug on a bill which would have shut down the Tesla Motors showroom in Indianapolis. Instead of franchising dealerships, Tesla…
A Senate committee chairman postponed a vote Thursday on legislation allowing cosmetologists to shave their customers’ beards and mustaches. The…
Justices on Indiana’s Supreme Court and its Court of Appeals judges will get the chance to sit on the bench longer under a bill headed for the state House…
We’ve been hearing the same story for months: State Superintendent Glenda Ritz and members of the Indiana State Board of Education don’t really get along.…
A Senate committee is preparing to take up a tax cut authored by Kokomo Republican Jim Buck.The proposal differs slightly from Governor Pence's call for a…