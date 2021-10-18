-
Residents of Danville, Indiana, along with the Hoosier Environmental Council, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against a large factory farm. If successful,…
-
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller says the Hoosier State will join a lawsuit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s new water rule. The EPA…
-
Activists taking videos or photos of potentially illegal or embarrassing practices at farms and factories could be subject to new criminal penalties under…
-
The Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) is drawing attention to some concerns it has with several bills the General Assembly is considering.Kim Ferraro,…