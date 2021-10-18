-
PART ONE: LOW WAGES AND A LONG WAITING LISTFinding and keeping affordable housing can turn into an ongoing battle for many Hoosiers. If income is spent…
Sixteen more families in the Lafayette area are set to receive affordable housing after a federal grant was awarded to the city’s housing authority.The…
One in ten people who went to a homeless shelter in the Lafayette last year was a veteran. Because of the issue across the country, the U.S. Department of…
The Lafayette Housing Authority (LHA) plans to take applications for new clients this year. LHA closed its waiting list more than a year ago due to high…
Eight non-profit groups in Tippecanoe and surrounding counties are receiving grants for projects.The money comes from Subaru of Indiana Automotive…