Larry Bucshon

Eleven presidential candidates and 52 congressional hopefuls have filed for Indiana's primary ballot.All eight remaining Republican presidential…
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell is shrugging off Republican complaints about a federal review of Indiana's state-run health insurance…
Former state lawmaker David Orentlicher has announced his return to politics.Orentlicher served six years in the Indiana House of Representatives before…
Indiana's Republican members of Congress issued mostly brief and respectful statements Friday about the resignation of House Speaker John Boehner, even…
President Barack Obama is expected to sign the much debated highway bill Friday. It gives Indiana more money to cover projects already on the state’s…