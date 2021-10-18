-
One of Orange County's biggest employers, the century-old Paoli furniture factory, is shutting down. The region already has some of the highest…
Steelworkers rallied outside the Carrier factory in Indianapolis Wednesday to protest plans to close the heating and air conditioning plant, sending 1,400…
Thirty-three Purdue employees are losing their jobs. The layoffs affect the university’s Printing Services. A news release cites an expected $700,000…
The Caterpillar plant in Lafayette is reducing its flexible workforce. A company spokesperson says the move affects 167 people beginning in…