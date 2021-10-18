-
A new image will adorn Indiana’s standard license plate -- and it’s an icon of the state’s rural past.The Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled three…
Hoosiers will once again be able to get a personalized license plate from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, beginning Friday. The program resumes nearly three…
The City of West Lafayette expects to roll out a new digital parking enforcement system in January, about eight months later than originally planned.The…
The Indiana Supreme Court of has ruled the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles is allowed to regulate what people print on their personalized license…
The Indiana Supreme Court will consider the future of Indiana’s personalized license plates after the state and the ACLU each had their say over a lawsuit…
Hoosier license plates will no longer be produced by Department of Correction inmates.After a months-long bidding process, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles…