low-income housing

-
Montgomery County is searching for ways to improve travel and roadways, and Crawfordsville is at the center of that discussion. Intercity train travel…
-
Montgomery County’s first-ever comprehensive plan, passed earlier this year, outlines a list of desired land uses in the county, as well as what the…
-
PART ONE: LOW WAGES AND A LONG WAITING LISTFinding and keeping affordable housing can turn into an ongoing battle for many Hoosiers. If income is spent…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, we reflect on 2017 with Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski.His city has finished some major construction projects, is waiting…
-
Sixteen more families in the Lafayette area are set to receive affordable housing after a federal grant was awarded to the city’s housing authority.The…
-
A new bill in Congress would fast-track new affordable housing development in East Chicago.The bill, from U.S. Rep. Todd Young (R-Ind.), aims to help more…
-
The state says at least six Indiana income-tax credits aren't accomplishing much.Legislators last year ordered a comprehensive five-year review of all…