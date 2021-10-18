-
BMV FEES Legislators should take a final vote this week on making license branch trips cheaper and easier.Two million motorcyclists, truckers and bus…
5:17 p.m. UPDATE:ADOPTION RECORDSMost children adopted in Indiana from 1941-1993 will have access to their birth records under a bill signed into law…
1. MEDICAL MALPRACTICE The House Judiciary Committee Monday revived a bill that reforms Indiana’s medical malpractice law.The bill raises the amount…
State lawmakers are contemplating resurrecting an idea left for dead weeks ago – overhauling Indiana’s medical malpractice system.Different sides in the…
Governor Pence announced his legislative agenda earlier this week, and now Senate Republicans have chimed in with their own.Senators are proposing…
Senate lawmakers say they want to more time to work on a bill allowing terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs before sending the measure to the…