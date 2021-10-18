Nick Schenkel Book Reviews

-
WLPL Director Nick Schenkel reviews "Lost on the Page," author and fellow librarian David Sharp's bibliocentric fantasy romp through the pages of all fiction-dom.
West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel reviews "Dearly," the new collection of poems from author Margaret Atwood.
In "Diary of a Young Naturalist," 15 year old author Dara McAnulty gives us several perspectives simultaneously: That of a teenager making their way into…
Author Sophie Hannah continues her series of mysteries following Hercule Poirot, the genius detective and original invention of Agatha Christie, with the…
Over 150 years ago, the United States government forced the Navajo people to undergo a series of marches from what is now Arizona to eastern New Mexico.…
"Binti: The Complete Trilogy" is 2021's "Big Read," A community reading event hosted by the Purdue english department, in parternship with the West…
West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel reviews the graphic novel: "Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversation" by Mira Jacob. This book explores…
Written by Tom Schott and Nathan Baird, with a forward from Robbie Hummel, "100 Things Purdue Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," is a collection of…
West Lafayette Public Library Director, Nick Schenkel, reviews "The Musical Human: A History of Life on Earth." Truly sweeping in its scope, this book is…
This book's scope is wide, its writing inviting, and the sources sometimes suprising. It's one of those rare books that grabs us from the first lines of…