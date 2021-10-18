-
New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Indiana has a significant increase in overdoses cases.The report examines the most…
Deaths from drug overdoses have continued to increase in Indiana, mirroring national trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
More than 500 pharmacies and treatment centers across the state can now distribute naloxone without a prescription under a new standing order from the…
With more people dying from drug overdose in Indiana than car accidents, school administrators are clamoring for ways to help their students avoid the…
When Justin Phillips lost her son Aaron to a heroin overdose in October of 2013, she didn’t know there was a drug that could have saved his life. Now,…
Last year, the General Assembly approved a bill allowing emergency medical technicians and first responders to use naloxone, a drug used to halt the…