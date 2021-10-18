-
Indiana State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) announced Friday he will retire next year, opting not to run for re-election.Boots, first elected in…
-
As the debate about wind power continues in West Central Indiana, proposed legislation could limit small towns’ ability to regulate turbine construction…
-
Last year, Crawfordsville’s Human Rights Commission changed city ordinances to ensure they could not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or…
-
State officials are taking the road funding debate outside the statehouse, to rural locations across the state.The meetings between the Department of…
-
Schools may get a blueprint next year for tightening security.The Senate votes next week on ordering Indiana's Department of Homeland Security to compile…
-
A House committee votes Thursday on lifting restrictions on buying and selling wine on the Internet. Indiana bans online wine sales unless the customer…
-
The Indiana House easily approved legislation repealing the state’s common construction wage, and the bill’s support in the Senate looks strong. So…
-
A Senate committee Wednesday unanimously approved legislation allowing wineries to sell directly to consumers over the phone or internet, without a…
-
Alaska, Arkansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota are all Republican strongholds, but they all passed binding referenda last week to increase the minimum…
-
House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) says he has reservations about legislation headed to his chamber that he calls a significant expansion of…