-
Chancel Players present Pilgrim’s Progress in October. For over 40 years, Chancel Players of Lafayette have produced thought provoking plays with moral…
-
The Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette begins their main stage productions for the 2018-19 season with Sylvia on Friday, September 7th. WBAA's John Clare…
-
From the Tony award winning Mary Zimmerman, The Secret In The Wings has a new take of little-known fairy tales weaving a rather dark and beautiful new…
-
Purdue Theatre is reviving a comedy from the 1940s, where marriage and the supernatural collide.Originally written and directed by Noël Coward, Blithe…