prescription drugs

-
Update: Governor Mike Pence, on September 22nd, has directed the PLA to move forward on the following initiative, which was introduced at the Governor's…
-
Indiana has received about $3.3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.The state says some of…
-
Legislation that would allow people to get prescriptions without an in-person exam or visit from a health care provider is headed to the Senate. But some…
-
Republican State Senators say legislation they’re proposing to put certain cold medicines behind the counter is a balanced solution to help solve…
-
One in five Hoosier employers reports injuries or near misses in the workplace due to prescription drug issues and nearly a quarter say they’ve seen…
-
Legislation Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) authored – and a companion bill sponsored by Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-5th) – would create a federal task force…
-
The West Lafayette Police Department’s drug take-back program has seen a recent increase in the tonnage of pills it collects. Janet Winslow, who also runs…
-
When Justin Phillips lost her son Aaron to a heroin overdose in October of 2013, she didn’t know there was a drug that could have saved his life. Now,…
-
A Carroll County family is turning its grief into a mission to educate the public about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.Dustin and Jennifer…
-
As Indiana and other states look for ways to curb an epidemic of prescription medication abuse, new research from Purdue University provides insight into…