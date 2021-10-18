-
Second-generation West Lafayette farmer Kevin Underwood has three tractors he uses to farm 1,600 acres of land – one is several decades old, another he…
A new report suggests there may be more bacon on breakfast tables across the nation. Purdue University Agricultural Economist Dr. Chris Hurt says pork…
A group of Purdue researchers will lead a $5-million dollar effort to fight hunger in Africa.The five-year program is designed to improve processing and…
After partnering for years with other groups, Food Finders Food Bank is organizing its own fundraiser. However, Executive Director Katy Bunder says the…
Millions of dollars in federal funding for Purdue is tied to the U.S. Farm Bill, including money from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture…
Dr. Chuck Hibberd is leaving to accept the Extension Service director job at the University of Nebraska. He begins the job October 1st and returns to the…
The head of Purdue Extension is poised to leave his job. Chuck Hibberd is interviewing next week for the position of dean and director of extension at the…
Purdue College of Agriculture grads continue to have success finding jobs.A recent survey indicates 86% of May 2011 graduates found employment.That…
A new building on the Purdue campus is ready for students in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering (ABE).The ADM Agricultural…