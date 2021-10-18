-
About 50 high school students and 30 teachers spent the past week on the Purdue campus learning about energy related topics.It was part of a program…
-
The Purdue Energy Center is trying to address a shortage of students entering STEM disciplines.Managing Director Dr. Pankaj Sharma says increasing the…
-
Though it’s unclear whether Purdue will get any federal funding from the deal, President Mitch Daniels inked an agreement with the U.S. Navy Thursday to…
-
A Purdue professor thinks the framework of President Obama’s Climate Action Plan is the right course of action. Dr. Maureen McCann is director of the…
-
Purdue is hosting an annual event, with the focus this year on how to enhance the aviation industry.The Indiana Biomass Energy Working Group is meeting to…
-
Three dozen students and teachers are at Purdue this week learning about the latest developments in energy technology and policy.They are on campus as…