Purdue Theater presents Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Clybourne Park through this Saturday. WBAA's John Clare spoke with two cast members, Brianna…
Purdue Theater features “The Sins of Sor Juana,” written by Karen Zacarias and directed by Kristine Holtvedt. The play is about the imagined life of the…
Purdue Theater opens its new season with “The Mousetrap,” written by Agatha Christie and directed by Richard Stockton Rand. The play is the…
Rabbit Hole is a play written by David Lindsay-Abaire, that won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.The story deals with the ways family members survive a…
Cabaret, the musical by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff is coming up at the Nancy T. Hansen Theatre. John Clare spoke with Amy Lynn Budd about…
From the Tony award winning Mary Zimmerman, The Secret In The Wings has a new take of little-known fairy tales weaving a rather dark and beautiful new…