Regional City Fund

-
Legislators last year budgeted $84 million for Regional Cities grants, with the money to come from the state’s tax amnesty program.The amnesty raised more…
-
Full funding for all three winners of Indiana’s Regional Cities Initiative is in jeopardy after Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) said Thursday a bill…
-
Legislative leaders say an aggressive push by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation likely won’t influence final negotiations over how much money…
-
A bill that would create an initiative granting funding to collaborating groups in regions around the state is moving through the Indiana Senate.The…