Rick Sowash

Friday, May 31st, and Saturday, June 1st, Lafayette Ballet presents Giselle and Cafe Olympus. WBAA's John Clare spoke with founder and director Sandra…
The opening concert of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society is this Sunday entitled "Greg Kostraba and Friends!" Greg is joined by cellist Josh Aerie and…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, and pianist Greg Kostraba…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Suzanne Bona, flutist of the Sylvan Trio (and host of Sunday Baroque) about the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society…
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…