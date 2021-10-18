-
An associate dean of the Indiana University School of Medicine is joining the Riggs Community Health Center.Dr. Peter Nalin will serve as vice president…
Riggs Community Health Center is cutting staff positions. The layoffs at the clinic affect 14 employees.President and CEO Veronique LeBlanc says it has…
The Riggs Community Health Center is celebrating the opening of its new Lafayette location. The non-profit was given the former Woman’s Clinic building…
Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health is helping a local clinic strengthen its mission to serve the uninsured and underinsured in the area.The corporation has…
A center serving the uninsured and underinsured in Lafayette is moving its primary care services down the street.Riggs Community Health Center will…
The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette is giving nearly $95,000 to area non-profits.The money is from the organization's Tier One Discretionary…