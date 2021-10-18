-
A study looking at school choice in Indiana suggests competition spurred by vouchers limits public school performance over time. The researcher behind the…
A new study says school choice options in Indiana have saved the state millions in education spending. But researchers say the cost-savings come as the…
The proposed K-12 funding plan in Indiana’s next two-year state budget adds $378 million. That includes an increase in base per student funding -- 1.25%…
Lawmakers' efforts to expand school choice options are facing pushback from more than a hundred school corporations in Indiana, but a top lawmaker says a…
A group of school choice bills are prompting lengthy and emotional debates about school funding at the Indiana Statehouse, with dozens of individuals and…
When she leaves office at the end of next year, Indiana education superintendent Jennifer McCormick will become the last person to be elected Indiana’s…
Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly says he will oppose Betsy DeVos -- President Trump’s pick for education secretary.In a video posted Wednesday, Donnelly…