Biologists studying dung beetles at Indiana University have won an award celebrating a 3-D image illustrating their work.The researchers' winning picture…
Research at Purdue has uncovered a naturally-occurring material that — in a phenomenon that seemingly defies logic — becomes thicker when it’s…
An Indiana University scientist has announced a discovery about the mysterious nature of neutrinos, the subatomic “ghost particle” that has captured the…
In the United States, the last two weeks were a little smellier than usual.More than 5,000 people flocked to a greenhouse at Indiana University last…
Research from a Purdue anthropology professor has uncovered the first evidence of prehistoric metal trade between Asia and North America.Anthropology…
Leaders of an effort to repatriate an endangered salamander to Indiana's Blue River say they're ready for the next step -- attempting to make the state's…
A Purdue chemistry professor is one of the latest inductees into the National Academy of Sciences, and the fifth member of the Purdue faculty currently in…
A former CEO of Lockheed Martin will be speaking at Purdue about the future of science and engineering. Norm Augustine has served as a U.S. Department of…
Research at Purdue is getting the attention of a NASA official.Mason Peck is chief technologist for the space agency and visited campus Wednesday. He…
Purdue has moved up five spots in a global ranking of universities.Purdue is 56th in this year’s Academic Ranking of World Universities by the Center for…