Scott Pelath

-
As health groups advocate for the cigarette tax hike in House Republicans' road funding plan, opposition to the bill say that if people stop smoking, the…
-
The governor’s office confirmed Thursday that Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellspermann will officially step down March 2. The House and Senate will vote to…
-
The vast majority of House Republicans dismissed a Democratic amendment Thursday that would’ve barred employment discrimination against the LGBT…
-
House Democrats say the closing of Carrier plants in Indianapolis and Huntington shows Republicans have gotten the economy wrong.Minority Leader Scott…
-
The dispute over Congressman Todd Young's petition signatures could lead to a change in Indiana's ballot access laws.Since at least 1986, candidates for…
-
Senate lawmakers have taken steps to regulate daily fantasy sports but chosen chose not to classify the practice as gambling. A Senate bill passed easily,…
-
House Democrats say they won’t let the LGBT rights debate die this session.Senate lawmakers killed a bill earlier this week that aimed to protect lesbian,…
-
Republican legislative leaders say Governor Mike Pence Tuesday was clear in his State of the State about the necessity of protecting religious freedom…
-
House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) Monday laid out his caucus’ plan for road funding, which includes a pair of tax increases. Part of the House…
-
House Republicans revealed more specifics about their road funding proposal as the caucus Thursday unveiled its legislative agenda for the 2016 session,…