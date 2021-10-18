Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign

-
One of Indiana’s largest coal plants is expected to close in the next seven years. Indiana Michigan Power had already planned to close half of the…
An Indiana coal company has received a $10 million federal loan. It’s meant to help small businesses keep their workers employed during the COVID-19…
Some Hoosiers and Appalachia residents are advocating for federal dollars to restore abandoned coal mines.The RECLAIM Act would free up $34 million over…
The Environmental Protection Agency has been tightening pollution standards for toxic emissions, and regulations are likely to increase in the future.The…
Indiana saw the third-largest decrease in coal use, nationally since 2007, a change the federal Energy Information Administration credits the reduction in…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday it will set national standards for the regulation of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal, in…