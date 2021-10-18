-
Tuesday, March 26th on WBAA Classical 101.3FM at 1pm join us for the Indianapolis String Quartet live on air! Hear an exclusive preview of the Tippecanoe…
-
We’ll hear 3 Bs: Brahms, Beethoven, and Bartok, for Four Voices: new releases from the Miro and Ariel String Quartets on today’s What’s New.Beethoven’s…
-
Her work has been described as “sumptuously scored and full of soaring melodies” by The New York Times, and “unspeakably gorgeous” by Gramophone! Composer…
-
A smackdown is a bitter contest or confrontation, often associated with wrestling – not chamber music! But there’s an annual competition in Austin, Texas…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, and clarinetist Kate Wright…
-
There’s an old joke about the “definition” of a string quartet: a good violinist, a bad violinist, someone who used to play violin, and someone who hates…
-
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…