Indiana’s fiscal year is off to a slow start, with its first two months coming in below expectations.August tax collections came in more than $25 million…
Indiana’s tax collections remain just barely above target through eight months of the fiscal year. The state brought in about 45-million more tax dollars…
Indiana is preparing to save employers $327 million next year by paying off a federal loan for its unemployment insurance trust fund. The move comes after…
Indiana tax collections have fallen below expectations four of the first five months of the fiscal year. November tax revenues came in about $48 million…
State tax revenues came in below expectations for the third consecutive month. That puts Indiana nearly $39 million off the mark through the first quarter…
Indiana’s tax collections continue to struggle in the early part of the fiscal year. Indiana collected about $28 million less in taxes than expected in…
Indiana tax collections are lagging, more than $65 million below projections in the first two months of the fiscal year. However, the state budget…
In the wake of two separate mistakes that caused more than $500 million in tax dollars to be misplaced, Governor Mitch Daniels ordered an independent…
Tax revenue last month in Indiana is less than what was projected in December, but better than a year ago.The state brought in $719-million in February…