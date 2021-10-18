-
More than 100 people gathered on the banks of the Wabash River Sunday dedicate a historical marker to Terre Haute and Vigo County's only known…
Indiana is officially getting a new casino in Terre Haute. The state Gaming Commission approved the facility Friday, set to open in September 2021.The…
People poured into the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute Tuesday to remember founder and survivor Eva Kor.The museum had been…
Duke Energy's coal-fired power plant in Terre Haute is officially shut down. The company's air quality permit at the Wabash River Generating Station…
Former state lawmaker David Orentlicher has announced his return to politics.Orentlicher served six years in the Indiana House of Representatives before…
Plans are being made for a statewide precision agriculture center at Ivy Tech’s Terre Haute campus.Ivy Tech already offers agriculture technician courses,…
It could be years before convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is brought to the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute to be…
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is opening its doors to undergraduate male students for the first time in its 175-year history.The Terre Haute-area…