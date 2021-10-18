Tim Skinner

-
The state’s pre-kindergarten pilot program won’t be ready in time for Hoosier children to enroll this fall.But Governor Mike Pence says he’s hopeful the…
The Indiana Senate Wednesday narrowly passed legislation expanding the state’s school voucher program. The bill passed 27 to 23, with ten Republicans…
Indiana is a step closer to taking a momentary break from implementation of the Common Core educational standards. The state Senate Thursday passed…
With a month still to go this year, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced 2012 will set a record for commitments from companies to…
As a new school year begins, it’s not just students who have homework due. Hoosier school corporations are required to submit new teacher evaluation…
Right to Work took its first step towards passage Friday as a committee passed it to the Senate floor. A joint House and Senate committee met for more…