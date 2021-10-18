Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office

-
Commercial wind energy technology is no longer allowed within Tippecanoe County. County Commissioners unanimously approved a ban on large-scale wind farms…
Indiana is one of five states without a hate crimes law. After a Carmel synagogue was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti this summer, the push to pass…
Tippecanoe County officials hope to start an addiction recovery program focusing on treating individuals while they’re in jail.Inmates whose case is…
FOR SHERIFFThe Republican candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff focused on the opioid crisis in their debate Tuesday night.Multiple questions about the…
A longtime Lafayette lawyer will be going head-to-head with Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington in next year’s election.Earl McCoy founded McCoy…
Numbers from Tippecanoe County’s Local Child Fatality Review Team show a steep drop-off in sudden, unexplained or unexpected deaths of children under 18…
Most people associate gangs with big cities.But a forum for youth services workers this week brought attention to the problem in Tippecanoe County.Local…
Tippecanoe County will be adding a new Child Support Caseworker.The funding for the position comes from federal Child Support Incentive Funds.Prosecutor…
3:30 p.m. Update:Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington tells Network Indiana the investigation included a personal experience from a law enforcement…
The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor is honoring one former and two current Lafayette police officers. Pat Harrington presented the first Justice Award to Dan…