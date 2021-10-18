U. S. Food and Drug Administration

-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly has requested emergency use authorization (EUA), from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for it’s COVID-19 single…
-
More than 1 million people in the United States will get cancer this year, and doctors are treating a growing number of these patients with immunotherapy,…
-
Health researchers found the the levels trans-fatty acids in some Americans' blood decreased by 58 percent between 2000 and 2009. They say it's a sign that the campaigns to ban food products with trans fats have been working.