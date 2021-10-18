-
Indiana adolescents participate in Medicaid and children’s health programs at a significantly lower rate than their younger counterparts, according to…
A new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute finds 87 percent of Medicaid-eligible children in Indiana have health…
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell is shrugging off Republican complaints about a federal review of Indiana's state-run health insurance…
Governor Mike Pence wants the Obama administration to halt an evaluation of the HIP 2.0 program, arguing that the contractor chosen by the federal…