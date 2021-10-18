-
This Sunday, artists from around the region feature their work at Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette for Art on the Wabash. Committee Chair Kathy Atwell…
Art on the Wabash is a local artists’ fair this Sunday, September 23. From 10 AM to 4 PM at West Lafayette’s Tapawingo Park you can see this juried fair…
National Weather Service officials say all the rain clouds this month may hold a silver lining for Indiana.NWS hydrologist Al Shipe says this year was…
One piece of a community-wide dream to develop public space along the Wabash River is close to becoming a reality in Lafayette, thanks largely to private…
Purdue research showing that during some months, residents along the Wabash River use an amount of water equal to the river’s entire volume has raised…
After peaking at 21 feet in West Lafayette, nearly twice the 11 foot flood stage, floodwaters are receding in the Wabash and Tippecanoe…
The Wabash River occupies a comfortable position in Indiana consciousness. The state designated the waterway as its official river in 1996, and marching…
It may be dozens of years and tens of millions of dollars in the future, but officials from the greater Lafayette area have big dreams for developing the…
Asian carp are wreaking havoc on rivers across Indiana – most recently in Monroe County.The invasive species has been detected in Salt Creek, sparking…
The state is trying to figure out what’s killing fish in northeastern Indiana, near the source of the Wabash River.Indiana Department of Environmental…